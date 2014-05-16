MADRID Espanyol coach Javier Aguirre will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires after an indifferent campaign in which Barcelona's second club flirted with relegation.

Winless since the end of March, Espanyol are 12th with one game left, six points above the drop zone in a crowded lower half of the table.

Espanyol president Joan Collet and Aguirre appeared at a news conference on Friday where they announced the former Mexico coach, who had stints at Osasuna, Atletico Madrid and Real Zaragoza, would be leaving by mutual consent.

"It was the moment to end this cycle," Aguirre said. "I am leaving with a clear conscience, I did the best I could."

Espanyol's final game of the season on Saturday is at Real Madrid, who are assured of at least third place and can overtake second-placed Barcelona with a win if the champions lose at home to leaders Atletico Madrid.

