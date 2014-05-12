Atletico Madrid's Juanfran Torres (L) and Malaga's Samual Garcia fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will play a La Liga title decider at the Nou Camp stadium next weekend after leaders Atletico drew 1-1 at home to Malaga and second-placed Barca were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Elche on Sunday.

Real Madrid, in third, dropped out of the title race when they suffered a surprise 2-0 loss at Celta Vigo that left them five points behind leaders Atletico with one game remaining.

After 37 games Atletico are top on 89 points, with Barca on 86 and Real, who were missing key players through injury at Celta including top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, on 84.

If Barca beat Atletico next Sunday they will be champions as they would have a better head-to-head record after the title rivals drew 0-0 at the Calderon in Madrid in January.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)