Atletico Madrid's David Villa (L) challenges Barcelona's Cesc Fabregas during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Atletico Madrid's David Villa (R) and Barcelona's Adriano fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (obscured) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Barcelona during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BARCELONA Atletico Madrid came from behind to draw 1-1 at Barcelona and secure their first La Liga title in 18 years in a thrilling climax to the campaign on Saturday.

The result at the Nou Camp meant Atletico finished on 90 points, with Barca, who were chasing a fifth Spanish league crown in six years, second on 87.

