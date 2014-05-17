Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid came from behind to draw 1-1 at Barcelona and secure their first La Liga title in 18 years in a thrilling climax to the campaign on Saturday.
The result at the Nou Camp meant Atletico finished on 90 points, with Barca, who were chasing a fifth Spanish league crown in six years, second on 87.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.