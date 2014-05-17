Atletico Madrid's David Villa (L) challenges Barcelona's Cesc Fabregas during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Atletico Madrid's David Villa (R) and Barcelona's Adriano fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (obscured) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Barcelona during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BARCELONA A towering Diego Godin header secured Atletico Madrid a 1-1 draw against Barcelona and a first La Liga title for 18 years on Saturday.

Barca needed to beat Atletico in a final-day showdown to snatch the title away and Alexis Sanchez gave the hosts hope when he rifled home from an acute angle after 33 minutes at a packed Camp Nou.

But four minutes after the break Godin powered in acorner and Atletico defended robustly to earn the draw they needed and claim their first championship since the 1995-96 season.

Atletico, who contest next weekend's Champions League final against Real Madrid, finished with 90 points with Barca second on 87 and Real, also with 87, in third.

It is the first time in 10 years that either Barca or Real Madrid did not win the league.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Justin Palmer)