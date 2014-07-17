Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
BARCELONA Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a six-year deal to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Thursday.
The 24-year-old was instrumental in Germany's World Cup-winning campaign that culminated in a 1-0 final victory over Argentina on Sunday and moves to the Bernabeu for a fee believed to be in the region of 25 million euros ($33.82 million).
Kroos is Real's first signing ahead of the new season and he could well take over set-piece duties from Xabi Alonso. His arrival could also lead to the departure of Germany team mate Sami Khedira, who has been linked with a move to England.
"We are grateful to Toni Kroos for his time in Munich," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club website (www.fcbayern.de).
"Together we had great achievements here and we wish he and his family all the best in Madrid with Real."
Kroos joined the Bayern youth setup in 2006 and was a key member of the back-to-back domestic double winning sides of the past two seasons following a short loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.