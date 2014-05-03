MADRID Luka Modric is out of Real Madrid's La Liga game at home to Valencia on Sunday with a calf problem but fellow midfielder Sami Khedira is back in the squad for the first time since knee surgery, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"Modric didn’t train because he took a knock to the calf and he’s sidelined," Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday ahead of the match at the Bernabeu.

"Khedira will be available tomorrow, he’ll start on the bench," added the Italian.

The German international needed surgery after tearing ligaments playing in a friendly against Italy in November and his recovery means he should be fit to represent his country at the World Cup finals in Brazil starting next month.

His return is also good news for Real in the final few weeks of the La Liga season and as they prepare for the Champions League final against city rivals Atletico Madrid on May 24.

Atletico are top of La Liga on 88 points with three games left, four ahead of Barcelona who host Getafe later on Saturday.

Real, who have a game in hand, are two points adrift of Barca in third and still have a chance of winning a rare treble after their triumph in last month's King's Cup.

"We have to be cautious with Khedira," Ancelotti said, adding that the club had arranged a friendly at their training ground in Valdebebas outside Madrid next week to give the German playing time.

"His recovery has been very good, he came back quickly and he’s well.

"He needs to play. He’ll start on the bench tomorrow and next week we’ll have a friendly in Valdebebas to help him get up to speed."

Ancelotti said Real had decided to appeal the yellow card midfielder Xabi Alonso picked up in the Champions League semi-final, second leg at Bayern Munich last week that ruled him out of the final in Lisbon.

If the appeal was unsuccessful, Asier Illarramendi was in line to replace Alonso in the starting lineup, Ancelotti added.

"The most obvious replacement is Illarra because he has that ability and habit of playing in that position," he said.

"The candidate is Illarra, but we’re going to appeal against Xabi Alonso’s card and we hope they (UEFA) will withdraw it."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Josh Reich)