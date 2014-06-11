Roberto Mancini smiles before a Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

Italian coach Roberto Mancini has left Turkish giants Galatasaray by mutual consent after one season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mancini joined the Istanbul-based side on a three-year deal after being sacked by Manchester City at the end of the 2012-13 campaign and led them a second-placed league finish and Turkish Cup victory last term.

They also progressed to the Champions League round of 16, where they were knocked out by Chelsea.

Mancini, 49, has also coached Fiorentina, Lazio and Inter Milan, with recent speculation linking him with a return to Italy.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)