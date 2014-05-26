Zamora won the Venezuelan championship for the second year running despite losing 2-0 to Mineros in the second leg of a volatile final which saw three players dismissed.

Zamora held on for a 4-3 aggregate win against their nine-man opponents thanks to a hugely controversial 4-1 first leg win a week earlier.

Alejandro Guerra put Mineros in front after 38 minutes of Sunday's game with a long range shot which bounced in front of Zamora goalkeeper Alexis Angulo and flew into the net.

Zamir Valoyes set up a dramatic finale by converting an 81st minute penalty for Mineros, but they were reduced to 10 men when substitute Jose Manuel Velasquez was sent off for a wild challenge in the 88th minute.

Zamora had Jhon Murillo dismissed for a second bookable offence in stoppage time and Mineros goalkeeper Tito Rojas, standing in for the injured Rafael Romo, was sent off for denying an opponent a clear scoring chance in the 94th minute.

Zamora's first leg win included a controversial second goal when Juan Falcon scored into an open goal with Romo signaling that he was injured, leading to a mass on-field brawl.

"Unfortunately, they were champions thanks to an anti-fair play goal, which is something negative for our football, but that's how it is," Mineros coach Richard Paez told reporters.

Paez's opposite number Noel Sanvincente claimed his seventh Venezuelan title, having previously won it five times with Caracas FC before leading Zamora to their first-ever title last season.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)