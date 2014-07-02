Members of the media take part in a minute's silence in memory of the daughter of Argentinian journalist Miguel ''Titi'' Fernandez, at the team's training center in Belo Horizonte city, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

VESPASIANO Brazil Argentina players canceled a news conference on Wednesday, a day after their World Cup round of 16 victory over Switzerland, to mourn the death of a reporter covering the tournament.

Maria Soledad Fernandez, a reporter and daughter of prominent Argentine journalist Miguel 'Titi' Fernandez, was killed in a car crash on her way back to Belo Horizonte from Sao Paulo. Two of her colleagues were injured in the crash.

"The players are extremely saddened by this death because they also feel affected as they are also children and they also have children themselves," Argentina Football Association General Secretary Juan Carlos Crespi told reporters.

"She was much loved."

Team officials and reporters held a minute's silence, with many in tears and clapping.

"I would like to apologize to media but we will not hold a press conference," Crespi said. "Old people like me are also affected because children normally bury their parents, not the other way around."

Earlier on Wednesday Argentina player Sergio Aguero, recovering from a thigh strain since their group game against Nigeria, trained lightly with the ball for about 15 minutes, to see the extent of his progress, a team official told reporters.

Argentina, who booked their quarter-final ticket on Tuesday with an 1-0 extra-time win over the Swiss, next face Belgium.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)