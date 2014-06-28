Chelsea take step towards title with win at Everton
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Belgium midfielder Steven Defour could face an extended ban at the World Cup after his red card against South Korea resulted in an automatic one-match suspension, FIFA said on Saturday.
The governing body said its Disciplinary Committee had "opened proceedings" looking into Defour's two-footed, studs-up challenge on Kim Shin-wook in the 45th minute of Thursday's final Group H game.
The Disciplinary Committee will assess whether the challenge merits additional punishment on top of the one-game suspension.
Belgium face the United States in the second round in Salvador on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said on Sunday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing body.