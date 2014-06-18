BrazilBelgium's Marouane Fellaini is hoping the goal he scored at the World Cup will mark a return to top form after a miserable club season which left question marks over his future at Manchester United.

“Next season I want to reach my best level ever. The injury I had in the past season made it very difficult for me,” he told a news conference on Wednesday, a day after scoring the equalizer against Algeria before Belgium went on to win their Group H opener in Belo Horizonte.

But while the goal might herald better times, Fellaini said he had already put it out if his mind less than 24 hours after his heroics.“I’m not thinking about it anymore. It’s gone through my head. But I did get a lot of pleasure out of it. I had two chances in the game and from them, I scored one. I think the coach has to be satisfied with that.”

Fellaini, who failed to score for United last season after a 27.5 million-pound ($46.18 million) move from Everton, came on as a substitute to lift the Belgians after Algeria had led at halftime.

“The coach asked me to score. He asked me to come on as a joker and it worked,” the 26-year-old said. "The coach and the whole of Belgium know my capabilities. I have nothing to prove.”

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)

