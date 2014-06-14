Belgium's national soccer team players joke at the end of their training session in Mogi das Cruzes, near Sao Paulo June 14, 2014. Belgium will play its first match of the 2014 World Cup against Algeria on June 17 in Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SALVADOR, Brazil Belgium are evidently chomping at the bit as they wait to start their World Cup campaign with the intensity ratcheted up a notch since the stunning win for their Dutch neighbors over Spain on Friday.

Two Belgian players were injured in tough challenges in training on Saturday and a full 90-minute warm-up game between the players at their base camp at Mogi das Cruzes on Friday had coach Marc Wilmots fearing for their safety.

“If it had been a proper game there would have been a whole pile of red cards,” he told reporters.

Attacking players Kevin de Bruyne and Divock Origi were hurt, causing some alarm as Belgium prepare to make a their World Cup entrance against Algeria in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

De Bruyne was withdrawn from the training session after a clash with Eden Hazard.

Earlier, Origi suffered an ankle injury in a challenge with Moussa Dembele and was taken to hospital for a possible scan.

“Nothing serious," Wilmots said. "You are always going to get these clashes in five-a-side games. I’d complain if it wasn’t the case. I think it is just bruising. Of course Origi’s injury could be worse but according to my first diagnosis, no.

“But I won’t be complaining every time there is a clash. Otherwise I’ll be doing a fair bit of moaning,” he said.

Belgium’s impressive array of quality players have them rated as dangerous outsiders as they make their first World Cup finals appearance since 2002.

A stylish victory for the Dutch over Spain will only have fired up their enthusiasm.

“I’ve seen a lot of intensity at this World Cup already,” veteran defender Daniel van Buyten told reporters.

“A great spectacle too. The Dutch made a big impression with their physical quality.”

(Editing by Ed Osmond)