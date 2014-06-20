Leicester City's Gary Taylor-Fletcher (L) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, central England, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BRUSSELS Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has put a shirt he wore in his country's opening World Cup match against Algeria up for sale in aid of charities he supports.

Kompany put the shirt, which he wore in the first half of Tuesday's Group H match against Algeria, on the online auction site eBay at one euro, but by Friday it had risen to 4,050 euros ($5,500). The auction ends on Saturday.

Kompany, who is also the skipper of Premier League champions Manchester City, made clear on his Twitter feed that the shirt could be shipped anywhere in the world, but did not state whether it had been washed since he wore it in Belo Horizonte.

Belgium won the match 2-1 after falling behind to a first-half Algeria penalty.

Kompany, whose father was a Congolese immigrant to Belgium, said the proceeds would go to BX Brussels, the small club in his hometown in which he has invested, and to SOS Children's Villages, which promotes child care, education and health in developing countries.

($1 = 0.7336 Euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Ken Ferris)