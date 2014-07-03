Belgium's Vincent Kompany (C, red) shakes hands with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. after their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SALVADOR Brazil Belgium's influential captain Vincent Kompany has made a good recovery from the groin injury that plagued him before Tuesday's World Cup win over the United States, coach Marc Wilmots said on Thursday.

The news will come as much relief to the Belgians, who face twice champions Argentina in the quarter-finals in Brasilia on Saturday.

"He looks to have made a very good recovery," said Wilmots of his key center back who missed Belgium's last group game against South Korea and then did not train before their 2-1 extra-time win over the U.S. in Salvador.

Kompany got through the two-hour last 16 drama at the Fonte Nova arena but at times seemed bothered by the injury.

Speaking after the match Wilmots was not sure if the injury had flared up but two days on has told reporters Kompany was on track to feature in the last eight.

Thomas Vermaelen, who missed the match against the U.S with a hamstring injury, trained for a second successive day on Thursday and will come back into selection contention.

Wilmots said two other defenders, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, were struggling with small niggles.

"That stands to reason after the exertions against the U.S. But our medical staff have done an outstanding job and will sort it out," he said.

