BRUSSELS Belgium have replaced their third-choice World Cup goalkeeper after a scan revealed their initial pick had not sufficiently recovered from breaking his shin in April.

Koen Casteels of German side Hoffenheim had been selected in the 23-strong party to go to Brazil, but his place will instead go to Sammy Bossut, who plays for Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Bossut can consider himself lucky because he owes his selection not only to Casteels' injury but also to the broken arm suffered by Anderlecht's Silvio Proto, who had previously been called up as cover for Casteels.

Bossut will be on the plane to Brazil, but is unlikely to add to his single cap from a friendly against Luxembourg last week. Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, loaned out to Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for the past three seasons, is Belgium's clear number one, with Liverpool's Simon Mignolet the number two.

Belgium face Tunisia on June 7 in a final warm-up before opening their Group H campaign against Algeria on June 17. Russia and South Korea are the other group rivals.

