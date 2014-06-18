BELO HORIZONTE Brazil The strait-laced Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte may not have exotic Amazon or sun-kissed beaches to entertain fans between matches - but it does have its very own singing binmen.

Every night, the rubbish collectors trundle down streets chanting songs, shouting and sticking thumbs up to soccer fans, and banging rhythms out on metal bins and trucks.

"It's the World Cup. We're happy and so we want you to be happy too!" said Matheus Pinto, 24, wearing a Brazil scarf over his working garb as he tapped out some samba on the back of a truck near Liberty Square in central Belo Horizonte.

"This is the land of music and soccer!"

Foreign fans had been expressing disappointment at the lack of World Cup color in the city - a conventional state capital and business center. So there has been general delight when the binmen come out and do their stuff.

"It's fantastic. This place is, frankly, rather boring. But these guys are hilarious," said Andres Ortiz, 39, a businessman in town with friends for the Argentina v Iran game on Saturday.

The Belo Horizonte binmen were perhaps inspired by Rio de Janeiro street sweeper Renato Sorisso, who became famous as a samba dancer at carnival. (tinyurl.com/kvoocap)

Perhaps not to be outdone, some binmen from England, a nation less known for its skill in tropical rhythms, have also been taking to the streets to wow the public with some samba World Cup dancing. (tinyurl.com/moqyfpy)

