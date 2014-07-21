SAO PAULO Flamengo's season went from bad to worse on Sunday when defender Andre Santos was punched and kicked by the club's fans as he left the stadium after a 4-0 defeat by Internacional that left the Rio club bottom of the Brazilian first division.

Local media reported that the left back was hit in the face as he left Beira-rio stadium in Porto Alegre. Angry fans also kicked him as he sought refuge in the van that was picking him up outside the dressing rooms, according to the reports.

The former Brazil and Arsenal defender has failed to impress since signing for Flamengo in July last year and has been a constant target of fans.

That anger boiled over on Sunday as Flamengo lost again to find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league with just seven points from 11 games.

The Rio club had Chicao sent off in the first half and were no match for an Internacional side who are now one of five clubs with 19 points, six behind leaders Cruzeiro.

Corinthians are in second on 20 after getting a point in a drab 0-0 draw away at Vitoria.

Cruzeiro are the only team in the top half of the table to win both their games since the World Cup break and their 2-1 victory at Palmeiras on Sunday meant they extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Ricardo Goulart got a goal after seven minutes and Manuel headed home another three minutes later.

Palmeiras got one back after eight minutes of the second period through Tobio but could not grab what would have been a deserved equaliser.

The other big winners were newly promoted Chapecoense, who came to Sao Paulo on Saturday and beat the home side 1-0 in front of 43,075 fans, the biggest crowd of the weekend.

Gremio, Botafogo, Fluminense and Atletico Paranaense also won.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)