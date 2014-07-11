SAO PAULO Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari should carry on because of his good work in the job even though the hosts were humiliated by Germany in the World Cup semi-finals, a Brazilian federation official said on Friday.

"To me, he stays," the president-elect of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero told the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper in an interview.

"What happened was a tactical error. That was the problem. But we all make mistakes. It can happen to anyone," he added referring to Brazil's 7-1 mauling by Germany on Tuesday

"The important thing is that he did a good job. The campaign and the preparations were good. A base exists."

It was the first time Del Nero or Jose Maria Marin, the man he will replace as head of the CBF next April, have spoken about the humbling defeat by Germany in belo Horizonte.

Scolari, who led Brazil to their fifth World Cup title in 2002, said he would complete a report of the team's performance after he takes charge of Saturday's third-place playoff match against the Netherlands in Brasilia.

The former Portugal manager has lost just three times in 28 matches since taking over in November 2012 and thought the semi-final loss against Germany should not mask his solid record.

"I will present my report and then President Marco Polo and the board will talk among themselves and let's see what happens and let's see what they think was right and what was wrong in my work," he told reporters at the Brasilia national stadium.

GOOD SITUATIONS

"I know in the last year and a half we have had several very good situations so I cannot see how people can only see the result of one match.

"What I really wanted was to get to the finals but I didn’t do that."

Scolari's failure, and the ignominy of overseeing Brazil's heaviest ever World Cup defeat in which the hosts conceded four goals in six first-half minutes, has led many fans to call for his head.

However, Brazil captain Thiago Silva said the squad still believed in the coach with the Copa America coming up in Chile next year.

"It's not because he is sat beside me but I've told him we really trust him and we have learnt and developed in this year and a half," said the defender, who missed the Germany defeat through suspension.

"You cant crucify him for a mistake or any other reason. Because, as a group, when there is a mistake everyone is responsible. He has his part of the blame and so do we.

"Over those six minutes we just had a blackout and that result wouldn’t happen again in another 100 years."

Scolari was peppered with questions about his future on Friday but the gesticulating coach said he had more pressing personal issues to sort after the World Cup.

"The first thing is to pay my bills, go to the bank and also adjust my personal life as it has been left aside during this period," he told reporters.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Johnston in Brasilia, Editing by Nigel Hunt and Ken Ferris)