SAO PAULO Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari should keep his job because of the good work he did during his 19 months in charge, even though the hosts were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals of the World Cup, the president-elect of the Brazilian Football Confederation said in an interview published Friday.

"To me, he stays," Marco Polo Del Nero told the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper. "What happened was a tactical error. That was the problem. But we all make mistakes. It can happen to anyone."

"The important thing is that he did a good job. The campaign and the preparations were good. A base exists."

It was the first time Del Nero or Jose Maria Marin, the man he will replace as head of the CBF next April, have spoken about the historic defeat.

Scolari, who led Brazil to their fifth World Cup title in 2002, has not revealed his long term. He will lead Brazil in Saturday's third place play-off match against the Netherlands.

The former Chelsea and Portugal manager has lost just three times in 28 matches since taking over in November 2012.

However, many fans called for his head after Brazil's heaviest ever World Cup defeat against Germany.

