GOIANIA, Brazil Midfielder Ramires will start Brazil’s World Cup warm-up against Panama on Tuesday in place of Paulinho, who misses out after injuring an ankle in training, manager Luiz Felipe Scolari said on Monday.

"The team for tomorrow is the one that started training today," Scolari told reporters after an open training session in Goiania, the central city where the game will be played.

The starting 11 will be Julio Cesar, Daniel Alves, David Luiz, Dante, Marcelo, Luiz Gustavo, Ramires, Oscar, Hulk, Neymar and Fred.

Scolari believes Chelsea's Ramires can play anywhere in the middle of the park but said he would play out wide on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, that’s where he will be and in the future we’ll have to watch him and see if he is what we’re looking for," Scolari added after a training session attended by 10,000 fans.

Paulinho stayed behind at the team’s base near Rio, along with captain Thiago Silva and Fernandinho, all of whom were given extra time to recover from small niggles.

Ramires is one of only five players in the 23-man squad who went to the South Africa World Cup four years ago.

Brazil play Panama on Tuesday and then face Serbia in Sao Paulo on June 6 in a final warm-up. The hosts kick off the World Cup on June 12 against Croatia at the city's Corinthians Arena before also taking on Mexico and Cameroon in Group A.

