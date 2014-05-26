SAO PAULO Former World Cup winner Romario launched another attack on Brazil's organization of the World Cup on Monday and accused former team mate Ronaldo of inconsistency.

The once deadly striker said comments by Ronaldo, who works on the tournament's organizing committee but professed himself embarrassed at Brazil's shortcomings in an interview with Reuters last week, were opportunism.

"Everyone knows what I stand for," the outspoken federal deputy was quoted as saying by UOL, a leading Brazilian news website. "I don't change sides depending on how the game is going."

However, Romario said the organizational problems, including stadium construction falling behind, blown budgets and the failure to deliver much-needed transportation projects, did not mean he would be cheering against the home side.

"We've already lost off the pitch," he said. "Now we have to hope and pray that we do well on it."

The World Cup starts on June 12 and Brazil will be bidding to win a record sixth title and their first on home soil.

Ronaldo was a player the last time Brazil won the tournament in 2002 and he has been one of the most visible supporters of the Brazil bid and President Dilma Rousseff.

Just moments after making his criticism known to Reuters he told the Valor newspaper he would support Rousseff's opponent in October's general election.

