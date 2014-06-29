Uruguay's Diego Godin (R) pulls on Colombia's Camilo Zuniga's jersey during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Colombia's James Rodriguez (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Uruguay's Diego Lugano (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Colombia's defense has largely escaped scrutiny in the team's exciting charge to the World Cup quarter-finals but that will almost certainly chance as they prepare to face hosts Brazil on Friday in Fortaleza.

Four wins and 11 goals scored represent an impressive start from Colombia, certainly compared to Brazil who were held to a goalless draw by Mexico in the group stage and needed penalties to see off Chile in their Round of 16 match on Saturday.

Even Neymar, Brazil's trump card, has been upstaged by Colombia's James Rodriguez, who has scored five goals and set the Maracana alight with his stunning volley against Uruguay in their last-16 match.

But amidst all the euphoria, it is worth remembering that they have not been tested with their backs to the wall since the tournament began and there remain concerns about their defense which was seen as a weak point before the tournament.

In their opening game against Greece, they scored early and, despite the ultimately convincing 3-0 win, there were a plenty of scares at the back along the way.

They then had to cling on for their 2-1 win over Ivory Coast after the Elephants charged back late in the game, exposing plenty of gaps at the back.

Even in the 4-1 win over Japan, there were long periods where the Asian side dominated possession and created chances, but the sublime talent of James Rodriguez saw them through.

There are questions over both central defenders which are almost certain to be exploited by Brazil.

Mario Yepes, who revived his career this season at Serie A club Atalanta after falling out of favor at AC Milan, has been praised by coach Jose Pekerman but, at 38, has clearly slowed up in the last few seasons.

Partner Cristian Zapata has been heavily criticized this season for his performances with struggling AC Milan.

He also angered Pekerman by being sent off in the World Cup qualifier against Argentina and was only drafted into the team after first-choice Luis Amaranto Perea missed the tournament with injury.

Left back Pablo Armero suffered a lack of playing time on loan to West Ham, although he has looked good going forward and scored the first goal of the campaign.

Another traditional worry for Colombia has been keeping the lid on euphoria.

They famously swaggered into the 1994 World Cup after a 5-0 qualifying win away to Argentina, casting themselves among the favorites, only to get knocked out in the first round.

There was another false dawn in 1999 when another hugely promising Colombia side beat Argentina 3-0 at the Copa America, helped by a goal by 16-year-old Jhonnier Montano who was immediately touted as a huge prospect for the future.

Coach Javier Alvarez, the first to sing his team’s praises, said that his "special powers" had helped goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon save a penalty and predicted that Colombia would "thrash" any team which defended badly against them.

But they lost to Chile in the quarter-finals, Alvarez was sacked after his team lost 9-0 to Brazil at a subsequent South American under-20 championship and Montano's career never took off.

Fortunately, Pekerman is never one to get carried away and paradoxically, the injury to striker Radamel Falcao, along with the poor club form of other members of the squad, could have helped Colombia by reducing the expectations before the tournament.

"We didn't know until what point we could improve these problems, but we never lost hope," said Pekerman after the win over Uruguay.

"We are getting the results and we will see how far we can get," he added, with typical understatement.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood, Editing by Nigel Hunt)