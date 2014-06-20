Uruguay's Alvaro Pereira lies injured on the pitch after being hit in the face by England's Raheem Sterling (not pictured) during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BRASILIA Players who suffer suspected concussion during a game should be temporarily substituted while their condition is evaluated, the world players' union FIFPro said on Friday.

Following Thursday's incident at the World Cup involving Uruguay fullback Alvaro Pereira, who played on despite being knocked out in their game with England, FIFPro said independent doctors were needed to decide whether a player could continue.

Pereira was clattered in the face by England forward Raheem Sterling's knee an hour into the Group D match in Sao Paulo and lay unconscious as medical staff rubbed his chest and tried to revive him.

When he got up, staggering along the touchline, Pereira furiously pushed away medical staff who wanted him substituted and forced his way back on to the pitch in what he admitted was a "moment of madness." Uruguay won the match 2-1.

FIFPro called on soccer's world governing body FIFA to conduct "a thorough investigation into its own competition concussion protocol which failed to protect Uruguayan footballer Alvaro Pereira" and said it was seeking urgent talks.

"FIFPro states that any sideline concussion assessment must not be conducted solely by a national team physician," said FIFPro in a statement, adding that an independent doctor should make the decision.

"FIFPro also calls for a review of the laws of the game so that a player with a suspected concussion can be temporarily replaced whilst being diagnosed."

"Football is awash with incidents in which players suffer potentially concussive blows to the head and stay on the pitch," added FIFPro.

"In Pereira's case, he demanded to play on, overruling advice from Uruguay's team physician for him to be immediately substituted."

FIFPro said that in some cases, players needed to be protected from themselves and said it would monitor Pereira's condition.

"FIFPro understands that in certain moments, faced by the pressures of such an important international stage, many players would react in this way.There are times, however, when the players also require greater protection against the prospect of making any rash decisions.(Pereira) must be subjected to further evaluation and follow-up procedures that help determine if and when he can return to training."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)