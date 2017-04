Costa Rica's Alvaro Saborio is seen in this file photo taken during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Guyana at the National Stadium in San Jose October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/Files

Costa Rica's World Cup hopes suffered a major blow on Thursday when striker Alvaro Saborio was ruled out of next month's finals with a fractured metatarsal.

Saborio suffered the injury in a closed-door training session on Thursday morning and coach Jorge Luis Pinto later told a news conference his first-choice forward would miss the entire tournament.

Costa Rica face England, Italy and Uruguay in Group D in Brazil.

The 32-year-old Saborio, who plays for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, has scored 32 goals in 93 games for his country.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)