MANAUS Brazil Bolstered by the return of suspended striker Mario Mandzukic, Croatia delivered a telling performance in a 4-0 rout of Cameroon and will head into Monday's clash with Mexico with their tails up.

Having missed the opening 3-1 loss against Brazil, the towering 28-year old hitman scored a brace on his World Cup debut on Wednesday and was a constant threat with his tireless running and presence.

Mandzukic said Croatia needed to keep their feet on the ground in order to approach the Mexicans with clear heads.

Brazil and Mexico have four points from two Group A games, Croatia have three and eliminated Cameroon none.

Croatia, in all probability, will need to beat Mexico in Recife to advance to the last 16, although a draw would be enough if Brazil lose to Cameroon, a prospect Mandzukic readily dismissed.

“We know that we have to go for a win and will head into the clash fearlessly as it’s the only way we can beat a very good Mexican side,” he said.

“I worked for the team against Cameroon and the goals came as a reward, hopefully we will fire on all cylinders again because we will need to.”

Croatia coach Niko Kovac praised Mandzukic's display and said he would prepare his side to face Mexico as if it were a "final".

“Mandzukic again showed he is a big player and a prolific scorer, the kind of striker that strikes fear into the opposition’s hearts.

“It was a good display against the Cameroonians but there will be no resting on laurels, that’s for sure,” the 42-year old coach told reporters after Croatia enjoyed their biggest World Cup win as an independent nation.

“In Mexico, we will have a strong and aggressive opponent and this match is like a final in itself. We will have to play with a lot of faith in ourselves if we are to progress from a very difficult group.”

The Croatians have not advanced into the World Cup knockout stages since 1998, when a talented generation led by Davor Suker, now the country’s FA president, stunned the world and reached the semi-finals.

They also failed to win a match in either 2002 or 2006 and did not qualify for the 2010 event as outfits which featured Kovac as a central midfielder could not reproduce the guile and creativity of their predecessors.

In the 2002 tournament, it was the Mexicans who precipitated Croatia’s failure when they beat them 1-0 in the opening group match. The Croatians then upset Italy 2-1 but lost their final game to Ecuador 1-0.

Goran Vlaovic, who scored one of Croatia's goals in a famous 3-0 quarter-final win over Germany in the 1998 tournament, said the present team could even surpass his generation’s third-place finish and go all the way.

“We are like a loose cannon,” he told Reuters.

“This generation has a lot of heart and a fantastic team spirit and if they can negotiate the Mexico obstacle this time they can go very far, I believe all the way to the final.”

