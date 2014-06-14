The logo of soccer's international governing body FIFA is seen on its headquarters in Zurich October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil France have asked FIFA to investigate their suspicions that a drone was used to spy on the team's preparations for the World Cup opener against Honduras, coach Didier Deschamps said on Saturday.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday at the French training base north of Sao Paulo.

"Apparently drones are used more and more," Deschamps said, sounding more miffed than genuinely concerned.

"It’s not up to me, FIFA handles this and has been carrying out an inquiry; we don’t want any intrusion into our privacy.

"It’s very hard to fight this these days."

Deschamps offered no thoughts on who might be behind the aerial snooping but smiled when a Honduran reporter told his pre-match press conference that France's opponent on Sunday was not responsible for the skullduggery.

"The drone was not from us," assured the Honduran reporter.

France and Honduras are joined in Group E by Switzerland and Ecuador.

