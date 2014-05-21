Galatasaray's Wesley Sneijder celebrates after scoring a goal against Fenerbahce during their Turkish Super League derby soccer match in Istanbul April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder says he is full of confidence heading into the World Cup having battled to regain his form of four years ago, when he emerged as one of the leading performers of the 2010 tournament.

"I have a good feeling about the World Cup," he told a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos, Portugal, where the Netherlands team are on a week-long training camp to prepare for the tournament in Brazil.

"I’m full of confidence. My form this season has improved steadily and that’s why I’ve had no concerns about taking my place in the Dutch side."

Sneijder, who helped the Dutch to the final four years ago with several man-of-the-match performances in South Africa, says their new 5-3-2 system will bring the best out of his game.

"It suits my best qualities," he said of a formation in which he is likely to play just behind first-choice forwards Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben, with midfielders Nigel de Jong and Daley Blind providing cover behind him.

"It’s a system which allows me to concentrate on attacking and to be one of the three creative players upfront."

The 29-year-old Sneijder told reporters he had experienced a turbulent season in Turkey with Galatasaray.

He initially battled with fitness problems, which led to him being dropped briefly by Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

"There are times in your career that you think to yourself: 'I can do better, I’m nowhere near the top of my game’," he said.

"That’s when you have to change the dial and try and get the maximum out of yourself. That’s what I’ve done over the last months, much more than normal. I’ve invested in myself."

Netherlands begin their World Cup campaign with a Group B game against Spain on June 13, in a repeat of the 2010 final. They then face Australia and Chile in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)