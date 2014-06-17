Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque attends a news conference at the Maracana stadium, ahead of their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Chile, in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque said he accepted the criticism of his team after the 5-1 World Cup mauling by the Netherlands and believes they will react in the right way against Chile on Wednesday.

"Just as we have been showered with praise when we have done well, when we have performed badly it is normal that we are criticized," Del Bosque told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have read what has been written about us and in most cases it has been reasonable."

Spanish newspapers described Friday's Group B loss as a "complete cataclysm", "humiliation" and "nightmare".

"We are deeply wounded. We have a chance to continue (in the competition) and we want to take the responsibility and push on. The desire to rebel against a tough result should be an inspiration," said the Spain coach.

Del Bosque repeated that he would probably make some changes to the team but gave no clue to what they may be.

"I have assessed the situation and there will probably be some changes, not many but something. You have to remember that those that didn't play the other day are also top players with big clubs," he said.

Del Bosque said nerves would not get the better of his team.

"If you can control it and it is not excessive nerves can be a positive. The worse thing is a don't-care attitude, a 'it doesn't matter' approach," he said.

"These last few days have dragged on massively but we have had time to analyze everything," added the 63-year-old coach.

Del Bosque also hinted at a change of style for his team against a Chile side who beat Australia 3-1 in their opening encounter.

"We have to bring ourselves up to their (Chile's) level and not be intimidated, play with the same intensity and mix that with our own identity.

"We will do things that are not typical for us but that could cause them damage," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer)