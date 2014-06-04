Following are selected statistics and facts from some of the 32 team squads named for the World Cup in Brazil, which begins on June 12.

Argentina has the oldest average age of 28.4 years, while Ghana has the youngest at 24.9.

Uruguay, Ivory Coast, Bosnia and Ghana have the most foreign based players with 22, while Fabio Capello's Russia side have the least with zero.

Almost 15 per cent of the 736 players selected ply their trade in the English Premier League.

First-time participants Bosnia have the most experienced squad with an average of 60 caps per player, while Algeria, with 15.1, has the squad with the fewest international appearances.

The youngest player selected for the World Cup is Cameroon forward Fabrice Olinga, who turned 18 on May 12.

Colombia have the two oldest players - reserve goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon, who will turn 43 during the group phase of the tournament and made his international debut in 1993, and defender Mario Yepes, who is 38 and also made his debut in the last millennium.

Germany's Miroslav Klose is one goal short of Brazil striker Ronaldo's all-time World Cup scoring record of 15.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon joins Mexico's Antonio Carbajal and German Lothar Matthaeus in being selected for five World Cups, although he did not make an appearance at the 1998 tournament.

England's Fraser Forster is the tallest player, with the Celtic stopper standing at 6 foot 7 inches, or 2.01m.

Sources: Daily Telegraph, The Times

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Martyn Herman)