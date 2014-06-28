RIO DE JANEIRO FIFA will not take disciplinary action over reports of far-right symbols being held by fans of Croatia and Russia at the World Cup, the governing body said on Saturday.

The decision comes after FIFA decided last week not to take disciplinary steps against Mexico following claims that chants from their fans were homophobic.

The cases had been reported to FIFA by the group Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) which monitors cases of racism and discrimination in stadiums.

A FIFA spokesperson said that the Disciplinary Committee had examined the report from FARE but had not found enough evidence to merit taking up the issue with the Croatian or Russian federations.

FARE said that Croatian fans had displayed a neo-Nazi banner at the opening match of the tournament against Brazil in Sao Paulo and that Russian fans displayed neo-Nazi banners in their first match against South Korea in Cuiaba.

