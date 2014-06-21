SALVADOR Brazil Changing a winning team runs against conventional wisdom but France coach Didier Deschamps did just that versus Switzerland and his masterstroke has put his side on the brink of the World Cup knockout phase.

Olivier Giroud and Moussa Sissoko were drafted in on Friday, in two changes to the French side that won their opening Group E match against Honduras, and both played a pivotal part in a 5-2 thumping of Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena.

While they are not yet in the second round, two successive wins with eight goals makes France odds on favorites to advance. They need a point from their next game against Ecuador in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday to guarantee top spot.

Giroud had sought an explanation from Deschamps after being benched for their opener, according to French media, but looked anything but long-faced as he bustled about in an impressive display of power and running against the Swiss.

He thundered in the first goal with his head from a corner and set up the third before the break with a quick counter attack that started in his own half.

Giroud played in the center forward role, with Karim Benzema shifted to the left in a powerful combination for France.

Sissoko was picked ahead of Paul Pogba, ostensibly to remind the midfield starlet of his need for self-control and discipline after he nearly got himself sent off in the first half against Honduras last Sunday.

It speaks for the man management skills of Deschamps that Sissoko scored a late goal and, according to FIFA's individual heat maps, ran more than 10km in the game, while Pogba looked to have learnt his lesson when he came on for the last 30 minutes.

Pogba's pass to set up the fourth goal for France was exquisite, hit with the outside of the foot and from well outside the penalty area to find Benzema, who turned and planted it through the goalkeeper's legs into the net.

“Paul has a lot of potential, I told him,” Deschamps said after the match. “He’s got to keep up the high level. He came in and did well. Moussa was also able to do very good things, but I cannot play them all."

France scored five goals in a World Cup match for the first time since a 6-3 win over West Germany for third place at the 1958 finals as they put on an impressively fluid display that sets them up as one of the form teams at the Brazil tournament.

