Germany's national soccer team player Mats Hummels (C) waves as he leaves a bus to enter a ferry boat in the town of Santa Cruz Cabralia, north of Porto Seguro June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP) - RTR3U5PR

SANTO ANDRE Brazil Germany defenders Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were taken to a local hospital - instead of training - on Tuesday for examinations to injuries suffered in the 4-0 win over Portugal on Monday, Germany team spokesman Jens Grittner said.

Hummels injured his right thigh in the 73rd minute of their Group G opener after colliding in the air with Eder and had to be helped off the pitch. Boateng hurt his right thumb in the first half but played through to the final whistle.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said after the match that he did not think Hummels's injury was as serious as it might have looked - that it was a bruise and not a muscle tear.

"He got a knock on the thigh - I assume it's nothing all that dramatic," Loew told German television.

The two defenders, who played superbly in the win over Portugal in which Hummels also scored a goal, were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure to determine how serious the injuries are, Grittner said.

Neither player was at Germany's morning training session.

"Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng have gone to have x-rays and magnetic resonance imaging done to find out exactly what the nature of their injuries are," Grittner said at the training session.

"The object of that is to find out exactly what happened," he added.

Grittner said it was too early to say how long Hummels and Boateng might be out of training or whether they would be able to play in Germany's Group G match on Saturday against Ghana.

"We assume it's nothing too serious but we'd like to have that clarified and for a precise diagnosis we need to have the magnetic resonance imagining. That's what they're doing right now."

Hummels said after the match that he expected to be back in training within a few days.

"In two or three days the whole issue will be history," Hummels said. "It's nothing that would prevent me from playing on Saturday."

