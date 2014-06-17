Germany's Mats Hummels is helped off the pitch during the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Portugal at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

SANTO ANDRE Brazil Defender Mat Hummels may miss Germany's next World Cup match against Ghana on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury in the team's opening match, the German FA (DFB) said on Tuesday.

"Hummels suffered a contusion in his right thigh with bleeding into the muscle," the DFB said in a statement on its website (www.dfb.de) after the results of a magnetic resonance imaging testing in a local hospital were announced. "It will depend on the further healing when he will be able to resume training or whether he can plan in the second Group G match against Ghana in Fortaleza on Saturday," the DFB said.

Hummels and fellow defender Jerome Boateng suffered injuries in Germany's 4-0 win over Portugal on Monday. Boateng partially tore ligaments in his right thumb.

"Boateng will have to wear a protective splint for six weeks with which he can play with after the approval of each respective referee," the DFB said.

Both Hummels and Boateng were instrumental in Germany's victory over Portugal and would be difficult to replace. Germany has a surfeit of midfielders but are short on defenders.

Hummels injured his right thigh in the 73rd minute of their Group G opener after colliding in the air with Eder and had to be helped off the pitch. Boateng hurt his right thumb in the first half but played through to the final whistle.

