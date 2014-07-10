Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup semi-finals between Brazil and Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SANTO ANDRE Brazil No-nonsense Germany striker Miroslav Klose might just let the "party animal" out of himself and have a rare drink on Sunday if his team win their fourth World Cup.

"If we win on Sunday I can't guarantee anything," Klose told reporters on Thursday when asked if he might consider an alcoholic drink after a victory against Argentina.

"You might see the party animal coming out of me," he dead-panned.

Klose had first interrupted a reporter who stated in a question that the 36-year-old never drinks alcohol.

"Rarely," he said. "Rarely drinks alcohol."

But the normally mild-mannered Klose warned that Germany will be in for a tough battle against Argentina even if many consider the European team to be strong favorites.

"I know how crap it feels to lose in the final," said Klose, the only Germany player who was in the 2002 team beaten 2-0 by Brazil in the final.

"We're going to have to dig deep for everything we've got inside us against Argentina," said the leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals.

And maybe dig deep for that party animal too.

