SANTO ANDRE Brazil Germany midfielder Kevin Grosskreutz said he's fed up with jokes about his two recent run-ins with the law - hurling a spicy kebab sandwich at a fan and urinating in a Berlin hotel lobby.

In an interview on the Germany team's official website (www.dfb.de), Grosskreutz bristled when asked if he was glad there were no kebabs at the team camp in Brazil.

"You know what, I don't think that's very funny at all," said Grosskreutz, who faced assault charges after a Cologne fan told authorities the Dortmund midfielder had thrown a kebab in his face that burned his eyes.

Grosskreutz denied the charge and said he threw the meat sandwich on the ground after the fan heckled him in front of a kebab stand.

"And there's also no hotel lobby here either - that's probably going to be your next question," Grosskreutz added, referring to a May incident for which he apologised after urinating in the Berlin hotel after saying he drank too much following Dortmund's loss to Bayern Munich in the German Cup final.

Germany's team spokesman Jens Grittner defended the interview by DFB reporter Steffen Luedeke that was posted on their website. Grittner told a news conference on Friday that there was no intention to make fun of Grosskreutz and said the interview showed the DFB website was not publishing only fluff stories.

"That's not the case at all," Grittner said, rejecting German media suggestions that the DFB's website was spoofing Grosskreut. "It shows the DFB website is not a chemically white-washed site.

"It was also a serious opportunity for Kevin to clear up once and for all that in the future he'd like to talk about football and he wanted to make that clear. This wasn't about making fun of anyone."

Grittner added, however, the interview was further illustration of a relaxed and fun-loving atmosphere at the Germany camp in Brazil.

"There's irony and light-heartedness in our camp," Grittner said. "A lot being said and done here is with winks. The mood is great. I'd like to urge you in the media to be a little relaxed about stuff like this."

Grosskreutz, who German media said has acquired the nickname 'Doener' (kebab) on the team, admitted he made serious mistakes.

"Everything that needs to be said about the subject has been said. I don't think I have any right to take part in playing these things down. I'll not allow my mistakes to be ridiculed. I disappointed some people, my family and myself.

"But I can't do more than to apologize and I've done that - I'd rather talk about sport, about football and about the World Cup. Those are the subjects I want to talk about."

