BERLIN Germany's squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) Age 28; 45 caps. Undisputed number one in the team, if not the world, has been in position since 2010 World Cup. Solid and calm under pressure and with superb reflexes, big keeper adds much-needed confidence at the back.

Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund) Age 33; 2 cap. Making trip to Brazil after surprise call-up following years of being overlooked. Has had several outstanding seasons with Dortmund and inclusion in squad was long-delayed reward.

Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96) Age 25; 3 caps. Got the nod ahead of several other young and exciting prospects. Has been outstanding for Hanover in the past two seasons.

Defenders:

Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) Age 25; 38 caps. Has enjoyed stellar run with Bayern in past two years but has not been as consistent for Germany with central defending partnerships changing. Tall and physically strong, lacks some speed but makes up for it with powerful shot on occasional ventures forward. Played against half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng when Germany faced Ghana in 2010 World Cup.

Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) Age 29; 96 caps. Once the pillar in defense, his starting spot has been shaken by several below-par performances in the last few years. Still a dominant player in defense and capable of defending against the best. Lack of speed makes him vulnerable to quick strikers.

Kevin Grosskreutz (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 4 caps. Quick and versatile, Grosskreutz booked his spot in the squad as Germany struggle to find a right back should captain Philipp Lahm play in midfield. Equally at ease in the midfield and enjoying his runs down the pitch, Grosskreutz will play a variety of roles at the tournament.

Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund) Age 22; 1 cap. A revelation during this season's Champions League, Durm won his first cap this month but still was included in the squad with a lack of left backs following the injuries to Marcel Schmelzer and Marcell Jansen.

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 29 caps. Has not enjoyed his best season, missing much of it through injury and working towards reclaiming his consistency for Germany. On a good day, he is rock in heart of defense and dangerous with his head at set-pieces.

Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04) Age 26; 20 caps. Versatile and strong. Can be deployed in number of defensive positions but could shift to right-back to replace Lahm, who eyes spot in midfield.

Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) Age 30; 105 caps. Among the world's best right-backs. Germany captain could be used in holding midfield position at World Cup with the player publicly confirming his interest in switching positions. Can keep on running and fighting when most others have run out of steam.

Midfielders:

Julian Draxler (Schalke 04) Age 20; 11 caps. He established himself in his club at the age of 17 and his speed and skill quickly made him an international. Can single-handedly take on defenses and can also score from a distance. He still lacks consistency.

Matthias Ginter (Freiburg) Age 20; 2 caps. A surprise call-up who will give coach Joachim Loew some more options and prepare a new generation of internationals for the post-World Cup period. The center-back can also play in the defensive midfield.

Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Age 22; 28 caps. Undoubtedly Germany's most exciting young player, he can slice open any defense with a flick or chip. Is equally effective when it comes to scoring and has been deployed as striker. Despite playing for Bayern, has been linked with move to most of Europe's other top clubs this season.

Christoph Kramer (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Age 23; 2 caps. Another unexpected call-up. Kramer's superb season at Gladbach made him a contender for a spot in Germany's midfield with his renowned stamina and fitness offering a solid option in the heat and humidity of Brazil.

Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Age 24; 43 caps. Dynamo in midfield and possessing one of the most powerful shots in the game. Is an intelligent player who has fully adapted to Loew's attacking system.

Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Age 24, 48 caps. Hugely experienced despite his young age, winger can set up goals for his forwards but is equally good at scoring himself. Multi-tasker in Loew's box of tricks.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) Age 29, 101 caps. Brain of team and a natural leader. Looks to have overcome injuries that saw him miss months of action and hitting top form at just the right time. All he is missing from trophy cabinet is a title with national team.

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 20 caps. Possessing lightning speed and needing only half a chance to score. Is a danger down left wing and equally at ease in center of midfield.

Sami Khedira (Real Madrid) Age 27; 45 caps. After tearing cruciate ligaments last year, he is racing against clock to be fit for second World Cup. Loew has suggested he could take midfielder to Brazil even if he not 100 percent fit. Formed very successful holding midfield partnership with Schweinsteiger.

Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Age 28, 113 caps. Gunning for his third World Cup but lost automatic starting place due to competition from Reus and Andre Schuerrle. Remains dangerous with powerful left foot and speed but has had frustratingly stop-start season with Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) Age 25; 54 caps. Joined Arsenal for a club record fee in August but after bright start his form dipped. Loew has warned that no player can feel safe if not 100 percent fit and in top form. Germany needs his creative play and scoring ability at World Cup.

Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea) Age 23; 32 caps. Fastest winger in Germany team. Move to Chelsea this season has seen him blossom into a natural goal-scorer, often keeping Fernando Torres out of line-up. Vying for starting spot.

Forward:

Miroslav Klose (Lazio) Age 35; 131 caps. Is level with Gerd Mueller's all-time international record of 68 goals. Will be appearing at fourth World Cup despite injury-plagued season at Lazio. Has 14 goals in World Cup finals, one fewer than all-time leading scorer Ronaldo of Brazil.

