LONDON The third of a five part history of the World Cup from Uruguay in 1930 up to the preparations for the 2014 finals in Brazil:

Part Three: The tournaments from 1970 to 1982:

- - -

1970 MEXICO

Final: June 21 1970: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

BRAZIL 4 ITALY 1

Attendance: 107,000

The first World Cup finals to be televised live in color to

a global audience have a special place in the sport’s history.

It is regarded as the best tournament of all.

Despite the high altitude at which most matches were

played and many noon kick-offs in the searing heat of

the day to suit European TV schedules, many of the games were

of the highest quality.

Brazil fielded the greatest side the world has ever seen

and not one player from any of the 16 teams was sent off in the

entire competition.

Holders England and favorites Brazil were drawn to play

in the same opening round group and produced a classic match in

Guadalajara.

Brazil won 1-0 with a goal from Jairzinho, who scored in

every match his side played.

Pele was denied a certain goal when Gordon Banks made what

is regarded as the best save of all time when he dived full

length across his goal to turn a downward header up and over

his bar.

Many expected the teams to meet again in the final as

England had a better side than the one which won the World Cup

in 1966. Brazil, with Pele at the peak of his powers, were

simply awesome.

But England were derailed in the quarter-finals by West

Germany, who gained revenge for their final defeat at Wembley four years earlier.

They beat England, who were missing Banks through illness, 3-2, despite trailing 2-0 at one stage.

Hosts Mexico also went out in the quarter-finals.

They were beaten by Italy, who went on to meet Brazil in the final after

a classic 4-3 win over West Germany in their semi.

As both Brazil and Italy had won the World Cup twice

before, the winners were sure to take permanent possession of

the Jules Rimet trophy.

Goals from Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto meant

the trophy returned to Rio, where it was later stolen and never

recovered.

- – -

1974 WEST GERMANY

Final: July 7 1974, Olympic Stadium, Munich

WEST GERMANY 2 NETHERLANDS 1

Attendance: 77,833

Pele had retired aged 31 and Brazil’s great team had

broken up by the time West Germany hosted the 10th World Cup.

Unlike the heat of Mexico, most of the matches were played

in cold, wet conditions, even though the organizers had used a

computer to forecast the period for the best weather.

But more than the weather had changed since Mexico. FIFA

had a new president, Brazilian Joao Havelange, who was to

oversee massive changes in the game during his 28-year tenure.

The Jules Rimet trophy was replaced by a new trophy, and there were new teams as well.

Netherlands, having shaken off their amateur game in the

early 1960s, were back for the first time since 1938 and had

developed a new pattern of tactical play under coach Rinus

Michels dubbed Total Football.

It was a system that demanded every player, bar the

goalkeeper, had the ability to play in any position at any

time.

Johan Cruyff was the focal point of the team, one of the

greatest players in history, and he led the Dutch to the final.

There they met West Germany, European champions and a side

skippered by their own all-time great Franz Beckenbauer.

The Germans also had Gerd Mueller, one of the finest

goalscorers of all time, and Sepp Maier, an outstanding

goalkeeper. All three were Bayern Munich team mates, who that

year assumed Ajax Amsterdam’s mantle as European champions.

They also triumphed over the Dutch in the World Cup final,

winning 2-1 at Munich’s futuristic Olympic Stadium after

falling behind to a first minute penalty, scored by Johan

Neeskens, before a German player had touched the ball.

Paul Breitner equalized with a penalty and then Mueller, who

had scored 10 goals in 1970, scored his fourth of the

tournament to seal victory.

It was his 14th goal in the finals, a World Cup

scoring record until Brazil's Ronaldo beat it in 2002.

– - –

1978 ARGENTINA

Final: June 25 1978: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires

ARGENTINA 3 NETHERLANDS 1

Attendance: 77,260

Argentina had been bidding to stage the World Cup since the

1930s but when the tournament was finally held there the

country was under the control of a military junta. As a result,

the finals were played in a tense atmosphere.

Several European countries considered boycotting the event

or trying to get it moved but FIFA insisted it went ahead as

planned.

The two biggest names of 1974 were missing, Beckenbauer was

playing in the United States and Cruyff, citing security

worries, was out of the Dutch side.

But new talents were emerging.

Brazil were still in the doldrums and the world had a first

glimpse of France’s rising talent Michel Platini, destined to

become one of the game’s greats and later the president of UEFA.

Argentina, coached by the chain-smoking Cesar Luis Menotti,

had a fine team which included striker Mario Kempes

and brilliant midfielder Osvaldo Ardiles.

They strode powerfully, bar a defeat by Italy, through to

the final, even if a 6-0 win over Peru in the second phase

match which guaranteed their place in the final was seen later

to be something of a ‘manufactured result’ between the two

South American nations.

As in 1974, a superb Dutch team battled through to face the

hosts in the World Cup final, and again they gained scant

reward for their popularity, enterprise and brilliant play.

Argentina won 3-1 in extra-time with Kempes scoring twice.

- - -

1982 SPAIN

Final: July 11 1982: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

ITALY 3 WEST GERMANY 1

Attendance: 90,000

An expanded World Cup of 24 teams included an increase in

the number of finalists from Asia, Africa and the CONCACAF

region of North and Central America but it was the Europeans

who dominated the competition.

The format, however, left much to be desired.

After the teams were split into six groups of four, the top

two in each advanced to a second round of 12 with four groups

of three.

Hosts Spain were eliminated in the second phase after

losing 2-1 to West Germany and drawing 0-0 with England, who

also went out despite being undefeated in their five matches.

Champions Argentina also went out in the second phase,

losing to Italy (2-1) and Brazil (3-1), when Diego Maradona was

sent off.

Italy battled through to the last four after starting the

tournament poorly with three draws in their opening group

matches against Poland (0-0), Peru (1-1) and Cameroon (1-1).

But they came to life in the second phase, following up a

2-1 win over Argentina with a 3-2 victory over Brazil in one of

the best World Cup matches of all time.

Paolo Rossi, who only returned to the side a few weeks

earlier at the end of a suspension for his alleged role in a

match-fixing scandal, which he has always strenuously denied,

scored a hat-trick against Brazil and then two more against

Poland in the semi-finals as Italy reached their first final

since 1970.

The Germans arrived after their epic victory over France in

the semis in Seville when they battled back from trailing

Michel Platini’s side 3-1 in extra-time to force a 3-3 draw, eventually going through on penalties.

But they went into the final with their best player

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge not fully fit. He went off soon after

Italy took a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute of a game which they

eventually won 3-1 to become world champions for the third

time.

Rossi maintained his scoring form with the opening goal

early in the second half while Marco Tardelli and Alessandro

Altobelli added the others. Paul Breitner scored a late consolation for the Germans.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Josh Reich)