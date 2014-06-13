Here is a list of World Cup holders' first matches at the next tournament, after Spain, who won in 2010, were trounced 5-1 by the Netherlands in Salvador, Brazil, on Friday.

Uruguay won the first World Cup in 1930, but declined to take part in the next competition in 1934. The list therefore starts with 1934 winners, Italy.

Year Previous winners Opening Game

1938 Italy (1934) Italy 2-1 Norway (aet)

1950 Italy (1938) Sweden 3-2 Italy

1954 Uruguay (1950) Uruguay 2-0 Czechoslovakia

1958 W.Germany (1954) Argentina 1-3 W.Germany

1962 Brazil (1958) Brazil 2-0 Mexico

1966 Brazil (1962) Brazil 2-0 Bulgaria

1970 England (1966) England 1-0 Romania

1974 Brazil (1970) Brazil 0-0 Yugoslavia

1978 W.Germany (1974) W.Germany 0-0 Poland

1982 Argentina (1978) Argentina 0-1 Belgium

1986 Italy (1982) Bulgaria 1-1 Italy

1990 Argentina (1986) Argentina 0-1 Cameroon

1994 Germany (1990) Germany 1-0 Bolivia

1998 Brazil (1994) Brazil 2-1 Scotland

2002 France (1998) France 0-1 Senegal

2006 Brazil (2002) Brazil 1-0 Croatia

2010 Italy (2006) Italy 1-1 Paraguay

2014 Spain (2010) Spain 1-5 Netherlands

(source: FIFA website)

(Compiled by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Ken Ferris)