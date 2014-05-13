Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba (11) controls the ball against Senegal's players during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Abidjan October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Everton's Lacina Traore (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Swansea during their English FA Cup fifth round soccer match at Goodison park in Liverpool, northern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Lacina Traore's cameo appearance at the weekend was enough to win him a place in Ivory Coast’s preliminary World Cup squad as the Everton forward was included on Tuesday in a 28-man list ahead of the tournament in Brazil.

Traore has battled injury since his move to the Premier League in January but came on in the last minute of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Hull City to signal his recovery from a persistent hamstring problem.

Also included in the Ivory Coast squad were Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, Didier Zokora, Boubacar Barry, Arthur Boka and Kolo Toure, who have played in the last two World Cups.

Coach Sabri Lamouchi, unveiling his squad at a news conference in Abidjan, left out experienced defenders Emmanuel Eboue and Siaka Tiene, and utility player Jean-Jacques Gosso Gosso.

Ivory Coast are in Group C along with Japan, Colombia and Greece.

Preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Boubacar Barry (Lokeren), Sylvain Gbohouo (Sewe Sport), Sayouba Mande (Stabaek), Badra Ali Sangare (ASEC Abidjan)

Defenders: Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Toulouse), Benjamin Angoua (Valenciennes), Serge Aurier (Toulouse), Souleyman Bamba (Trabzonspor), Arthur Boka (VfB Stuttgart), Viera Diarrassouba (Caykur Rizespor), Brice Dja Djedje (Olympique Marseille), Constant Djakpa (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kolo Toure (Liverpool), Didier Zokora (Trabzonspor)

Midfielders: Geoffroy Serey Die (FC Basel), Ismael Diomande (St Etienne), Max Gradel (St Etienne), Cheick Ismael Tiote (Newcastle United), Yaya Toure (Manchester City), Didier Ya Konan (Hannover 96)

Forwards: Mathis Bolly (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Wilfried Bony (Swansea City), Didier Drogba (Galatasaray), Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow), Gervinho (AS Roma), Salomon Kalou (Lille), Giovanni Sio (FC Basel), Lacina Traore (Everton).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Julien Pretot)