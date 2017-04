Spain's Sergio Ramos lays on the ground during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

RIO DE JANEIRO Holders Spain were eliminated from the World Cup after losing 2-0 to Chile in their second Group B match on Wednesday.

The Spaniards, who lost their opening game 5-1 to the Netherlands, cannot qualify for the last 16 ahead of their last group game against Australia, who are also out of contention.

The Dutch and Chile have reached the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)