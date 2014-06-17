PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Australia coach Ange Postecoglou was leaving his options open on Tuesday over who would replace injured defender Ivan Franjic for their Group B clash with the Netherlands.

Right back Franjic returned home after pulling a hamstring in Australia's opening 3-1 loss to Chile on Sunday.

"We'll wait and see which way I'm going to go," Postecoglou said before a training session at the Beira Rio stadium on the eve of the match. "I've learned from the past that until you get to game day you have to leave your options open just in case.

"We're looking at it a couple of different ways.

"We'll try a couple of things tonight but in terms of personnel we've pretty much made our decision and we get through training today that is how we will line up tomorrow."

Franjic, who set up Tim Cahill to score against Chile, was replaced by centre-back Ryan McGowan after he went down early in the second half.

McGowan is expected to return to that role against the Netherlands on Wednesday in a game the Australians must get something from if they hope to advance to the knockout phase.

