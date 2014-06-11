NATAL Brazil Mexico play Cameroon in a Group A match in Natal on Friday.
Where: The Dunas arena
Capacity: 38,958
When: Friday June 13, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/1200 EST)
Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)
Probable teams:
Mexico: 13-Guillermo Ochoa, 4-Rafael Marquez, 2-Francisco Javier Rodriguez, 15-Hector Moreno, 22-Paul Aguilar, 7-Miguel Layun, 23-Jose Juan Vazquez, 18-Andres Guardado, 6-Hector Herrera, 10-Giovani Dos Santos, 19-Oribe Peralta
Cameroon: 16-Charles Itandje, 3-Nicolas Nkoulou, 22-Allan Nyom, 12-Henri Bedimo, 14-Aurelien Chedjou, 6-Alex Song, 18-Enoh Eyong, 10-Vincent Aboubakar, 11-Jean Makoun, 8-Benjamin Moukandjo, 9-Samuel Eto'o
Key Stats:
- Mexico have never beaten an African team in the World Cup
- Cameroon go into this match on the back of four successive World Cup defeats
- The match will be Mexico's 50th World Cup game.
Previous Meetings: The teams have only played once with Mexico winning 1-0.
Last Meeting: September 22, 1993, Los Angeles, United States (friendly) - Mexico 1 Cameroon 0
