PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi could miss his side's next match against Chile after suffering a suspected concussion in a 3-2 win over Australia on Wednesday.

Martins Indi was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the first half and transported to a Porto Alegre hospital for tests after being hurt in a heavy challenge by Australia's Tim Cahill.

"The first diagnosis of the medical staff was that it was a concussion but you can never see that from the outside can you," Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said. "He was taken to the hospital and he is going to be given a checkup there.

"If it turns out to be a concussion you know for sure that he won't be able to play for a week and that will mean he won't be able to play the next match."

Martins Indi was replaced by striker Memphis Depay who scored the decisive goal as the Dutch jumped to the top of Group B with two wins from two games.

The Netherlands face Chile in Sao Paulo on Monday.

