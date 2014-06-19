SAO PAULO If Hollywood filmmakers are looking to make a big-budget sports movie in the coming years, they have the perfect script in Uruguay's 2-1 World Cup win over England on Thursday.

And, according to coach Oscar Tabarez, there would be only one leading man - Luis Suarez.

Already written off after a miserable 3-1 loss to Costa Rica in the Group D opener, Uruguay were heavy underdogs going into the match against England, who had delivered an eye-catching performance despite losing 2-1 to Italy.

However, the South American champions turned the tables on England thanks to two goals from lethal striker Luis Suarez.

"If this were the script of a movie it couldn't have been better written for Uruguay," Tabarez told reporters after their first win over European opposition at a World Cup since 1970.

"This match for us was packed with symbolism and I think we proved we are not dead," he added. "This brings at least a temporary breeze, gives us tranquility and lifts our self-esteem."

Tabarez described England as a "fearsome enemy" with a lethal attack and confessed beating Roy Hodgson's side gave him "big satisfaction."

But he also showed his trademark humility when referring to Italy, Uruguay's next opponents in the group.

"We are no favorites," Tabarez said, "and we are not going to be so now because we won a match. But our goal was to be a difficult team for anyone. And today we were a difficult team."

Tabarez was full of praise for Suarez, who took advantage of slack defending to fire the ball past England keeper Joe Hart five minutes from time having been restored to the lineup after recovering from knee surgery.

He had given Uruguay the lead by nodding in Edinson Cavani's cross after 39 minutes before Wayne Rooney equalized in the second half with his first ever World Cup goal.

"His team mates really love him, we all love him, he is a wonderful person and a very important player for our team," Tabarez said of Suarez, last season's Player of the Year in England.

"This chance, this destiny, after I don't know how long, we've been able to win against a European team and both goals were scored by a player who was unable to play a couple of weeks ago. So of course we love him and I think he loves us."

(Reporting by Esteban Israel; editing by Ken Ferris)