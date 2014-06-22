Russia's Alexander Kokorin (R) heads the ball but fails to score a goal next to Belgium's Jan Vertonghen during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO Livewire Dries Mertens did his best to spark Belgium into life against Russia in World Cup Group H on Sunday but both defences were on top in a goalless first half.

The marauding Mertens was a constant threat down the right flank, firing into side netting and another effort across the face of goal as Belgium seek a victory that will secure a place in the last 16.

Russia had what appeared to be a decent penalty claim turned down when Toby Alderweireld seemed to catch Maksim Kanunnikov just inside the area and missed a great chance just before the interval when Alexander Kokorin miscued a header wide.

