BRASILIA Brazil look set for a reshuffle after Fernandinho transformed their midfield in the second half of Monday’s 4-1 win over Cameroon.

The passes began to flow in Brazil's midfield and they looked less vulnerable and less dependent on Neymar after Fernandinho replaced the ineffective Paulinho at halftime in Monday’s Group A game.

Few critics now imagine that Fernandinho will start Saturday’s second round game against Chile on the bench.

The Manchester City player signalled his intent after only three minutes on the field when he opened up the Cameroon defence with an astute pass to David Luiz who crossed for Fred to score Brazil's third goal.

The 29-year-old completed his performance by bursting into the area to finish off a neat move by clipping in the final goal from 10 metres, ensuring that Brazil finished top of Group A, ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

"He won tackles, exchanged passes and scored a nice goal. He took over the position. Paulinho continues to be invisible," wrote former Brazil World Cup forward Tostao in the Folha de Sao Paulo.

Columnist Juca Kfouri added: "In the first half, Brazil were insecure, colourless, irritating. In the second, they were vibrant, fast, accurate, and they did not even need Neymar's goals."

"The exchange of Paulinho for Fernandinho spoke for itself and nobody is even considering that it will be undone for the match against Chile."

LOYAL SCOLARI

Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has been intensely loyal to the players who helped win the Confederations Cup last year, including Paulinho who played in all but one of those games.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has started all three of Brazil's matches at the World Cup, playing alongside Luiz Gustavo in front of the defence, but his performances have been disappointing.

In the first half on Monday, Brazil struggled to play out of defence, often resorting to long balls forward for Neymar to chase, and they were easily opened up by a surprisingly lively Cameroon.

That all changed in the second half as their passing became more fluid and defensively they looked more solid.

"Fernandinho did well after he came on," said coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. “When you put someone on the pitch, it is because you have been observing him and you think that it is the right time to do it.”

"His passing was good, he was involved defensively and he was involved in the attack."

LONG CAREER

Fernandinho, 28, has been around for a long time.

He spent eight seasons at Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine but, even though he was playing regularly in the Champions League, he was off the radar of the Brazilian national team.

An excellent first season at Manchester City changed all that and brought him into view just in time for the World Cup.

Scolari may also consider replacing Hulk with Ramires for Saturday's game against Chile and some critics would like to see Maicon brought in at right-back to close up what has become known as "Dani Alves Avenue".

Scolari warned that, once the knockout phase starts, Brazil cannot afford to allow their opponents so many openings.

"If you trip up in the group stage, you have the chance to recover but when it gets to the knockout stage, you can't concede so many openings to the opponents," he said.

"These are often one-goal games, we can't commit so many mistakes. This is what we have to change."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)