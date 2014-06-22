Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SAO PAULO Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi will miss their final World Cup Group B match against Chile on Monday after suffering concussion in the win over Australia, coach Louis Van Gaal said.

"Martins Indi is not fit for this match," Van Gaal told reporters on Sunday.

Martins, who spent the night in hospital following the 3-2 victory over Australia in Porto Alegre, said he was taking "baby steps" towards returning to full fitness.

"As I said, I'm taking it step by step," the 22-year-old said at the news conference. "Yesterday I was allowed to jog for a bit, so I will have to see when I can play again."

Van Gaal said there would be several changes for the Chile match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, which will decide who tops the group, but he declined to be more specific.

"There are a number of players that have been affected and one has been suspended, so there will be some changes," he said, referring to forward Robin van Persie, who received two yellow cards in his first two games and so misses the third.

Asked about media speculation that midfielder Nigel de Jong may also be out on Monday, he replied: "I'm not going to discuss individual players, because I don't want the opposition to know more than he's supposed to know.

"Somehow or other, Dutch media find out about things and I don't like that, because it doesn't help. It works against us. I think all of us should be singing from the same song sheet here."

The Netherlands and Chile are both on six points and have already qualified for the second round, with outgoing champions Spain and Australia on zero. Although the Netherlands and Chile will not know their last 16 opponents until Monday evening, it looks likely that hosts Brazil will top Group A and face the Group B runners-up in the first knockout stage on Saturday. The Dutch, with a superior goal difference, need a draw to secure first place and a probable meeting with Mexico or Croatia on Sunday.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)