Greece's national soccer team coach Fernando Santos watches over his players during practice at Castelo Stadium in Fortaleza, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

FORTALEZA Brazil Greece have to make at least one change to their starting side to face Ivory Coast in their final World Cup Group C match on Tuesday, but coach Fernando Santos is not saying who will play.

The Greeks must replace midfielder and captain Kostas Katsouranis, suspended after being sent off in their goalless draw with Japan.

Coach Fernando Santos could draw on the experience of Giorgos Karagounis, the only other surviving member of Greece's triumphant Euro 2004 squad, or opt for a younger midfielder like Andreas Samaris.

"I'm not going to tell you my line-up for tomorrow," a laughing Santos told a news conference on Monday when pressed by reporters.

"The first captain is Karagounis. He's the main captain,” he said, without confirming the 37-year-old would actually play.

The Greeks must beat Ivory Coast to stand a chance of reaching the second round for the first time in their history.

Their usually rock-solid defence let them down in a 3-0 defeat by Colombia in their opening match and they have yet to find the back of the net in Brazil.

"I don't know who's going to score," Santos said when asked who would lead their attack.

"I want someone to score but it doesn"t matter who. If we win 1-0 thanks to a goal from our goalkeeper (Orestis) Karnezis that's fine by me."

Santos lost his temper when asked if he would follow what was happening in Tuesday's simultaneous Group C clash between Japan and Colombia. Greece's chances of reaching the last 16 depend on Japan's result.

"Forget Japan. Just forget Japan," he snapped. "They're nothing to do with me."

Asked how he would spend the evening before the match, Santos, a former chain smoker, said: "I'm going to smoke one or two cigarettes after dinner and then I'll sleep, just as I always do."

