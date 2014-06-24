RIO DE JANEIRO Ecuador will not take any comfort from the likely absence of some of France's top players when the two countries try to book their places in the next phase of the World Cup on Wednesday, Ecuador's coach Reinaldo Rueda said.

French midfielder Yohan Cabaye is suspended for the game after picking up a yellow card in each of France's first two matches in Brazil while defenders Raphael Varane, Patrice Evra and Mathieu Debuchy may not feature. Striker Mathieu Valbuena is also reported to be doubtful for the game.

"The only thing we know for sure is the suspended player," Rueda told reporters on Tuesday, saying he would only know about France's absences - due to injury or for rest - shortly before kick-off.

"Whoever plays, they will be elite, top-level players. They can be more dangerous because they will be looking to earn their place in the team."

France are almost certain to advance from Group E into the knock-out phase after they won their first two games. Ecuador are in a more precarious position with three points, the same as Switzerland, and could be pipped to second place by the Swiss on goal difference even if they beat the French.

Rueda said he expected to field a team largely unchanged from Ecuador's 2-1 victory over Honduras, who are Switzerland's opponents on Wednesday, although there could be a couple of tweaks to face the challenge of the high-scoring French.

If France top Group E they are likely to avoid Group F leaders Argentina and will probably face either Nigeria or Iran in the round of 16.

