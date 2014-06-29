FORTALEZA Brazil Robin van Persie returned to the Dutch attack for Sunday's World Cup second-round match against Mexico while Dirk Kuyt will win his 100th cap and is likely to start on the left side of defence.

Van Persie was suspended for the Netherlands' last game against Chile but returns to partner Arjen Robben. They have scored six goals between them at this World Cup.

Kuyt, usually a forward, played as left back against Chile and is likely to do so again. On the other side of the Dutch defence, Paul Verhaegh comes in as a surprise replacement for Daryl Janmaat.

Mexico make one change to the side that beat Croatia in their last outing, veteran midfielder Carlos Salcido coming in for the suspended Jose Juan Vasquez to win his 122nd cap.

